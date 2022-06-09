Richard B. "Rich" Rowe, Jr., 63, of Mount Joy, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born in Jacksonville Beach, FL, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Newell) and Richard B. Rowe, Sr.
Rich was a man with great entrepreneurial spirit. He owned Mower Medic, a small engine repair shop. He was a member of Fairfax County Golf Instructors and loved all things golf, motorcycles, and boats. He enjoyed keeping himself busy and always had a hand in something. In his earlier years, he was an active member of First Baptist Church of Woodbridge in Virginia.
Rich is survived by his partner, Dawn Helm; his children, Lori Nida, Brandon Rowe (wife, Lauren Bates-Rowe), and Erin Rowe; his grandchildren Luke, Noah, and Heidi Nida; his sisters Nancy Peters (husband, Tom) and Martha Stevenson; and his brother-in-law John R. Wilson; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne R. Wilson.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pennsylvania SPCA at www.pspca.org.
