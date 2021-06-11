Richard B. Keller age, 92 of Lancaster passed away June 3, 2021 at his daughter's home in Lititz. Born in Lancaster to the late Walter and Mary Ream Keller, he was employed by Trojan Yacht and also drove a bus for CTC and Penn Highway.
He was a member of the LDS Church in Lancaster and a former member of Stehman United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues in the area. He was musically inclined where he sang and played in bands. He enjoyed country rock music.
Mr. Keller was preceded in death by his wives, Delores and Rose, his children, Bob Fink and Donna Fay Keller, sisters, Lorraine and Betty. He is survived by his children, Elaine Keller (Jeffrey Reed), Brenda Connelly (Norman), Jeanne Keller (John Akers), Daryl Keller and Mike Keller (Amy), his brothers, Robert and James, sister, Shirley, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way and 4 step great-grandchildren.
Friends and Relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation, Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2 PM until the funeral service at 3 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Burial will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy PA 17552
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street Lancaster, PA. Condolences may be made on their website: www.DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097