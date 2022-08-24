Richard B. Ditzler, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by family at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest E. and Alberta L. (Spong) Ditzler. Richard was the loving husband of Fern R. (Miley) Ditzler, and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 1st.
Richard worked for Armstrong World Industries as a truck dispatcher, retiring following 38 years of service. He enjoyed all things that involved being outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time at the family cabin in Sullivan County. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard is survived by his loving wife, Fern; his daughter, Sherry Yohn; and his son, Rick L. Ditzler and his wife Becky, all of Lititz. He was the proud grandfather of Ryan Yohn, Meghan Kissinger (Austin), Heather Good (Steve), and Jeremy Ditzler (Alicia), and great-grandfather of Dakota Yohn, RJ Yohn, Hadlee Yohn, Aubrey Kissinger, Grace Good, and Kane Kissinger. Also surviving is his sister, Linda Troupe (Henry) of FL. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Jim Yohn, and two sisters, Carol Leonhard and Peg Groff.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Private interment at Machpelah Cemetery will follow. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
