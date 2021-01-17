Richard B. Brubaker, known by many as "Brubie", 71, of Ephrata, PA was called home by his heavenly father Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Born November 12, 1949 in Lancaster, Richard was the son of the late Claude and Anna (Ream) Brubaker.
A loyal and longtime employee of Conrail Norfolk Southern Railroad Company, Richard served as a conductor for 44 years and served as Local Chairman of the United Transportation Union until his retirement. A man of enormous faith, he was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. For over 50 years, Richard practiced Freemasonry and was a 32nd Degree through Masonic Lodge No. 43 in Lancaster. He was a part of the First State Corvette Club and was proud of his Corvette, which he kept impeccably clean. Family and friends adored Richard and knew him as a kind, loving and compassionate gentleman.
Since 1973, Brubie was an original member of the Big Z Camp in Clearfield County where he made many treasured memories with his son Eric, along with his "brothers" of Big Z Camp. His hobbies included skiing and scuba diving in Grand Cayman, where he enjoyed countless vacations with his first wife, Madelon, along with their children and grandchildren. Richard and his second wife, Marilynn enjoyed traveling and had the pleasure of visiting Alaska, Scotland, Wales, England, and Germany.
Richard is survived by his loving wife: Marilynn Brubaker; two children: Carolyn Preis wife of Marc and Eric Brubaker husband of Cherie; two granddaughters, of which he was the proud Poppop, Macy and Malaina; a step-son: Brian Richardson husband of Katie; two step-granddaughters: Brynne and Madeline; and two brothers: Barry and Eugene Brubaker. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved first wife: Madelon J. Brubaker, with whom he shared 36 beautiful years of marriage.
As he wished, all services will be private. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd designated for the Community Meal at 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please email richardbrubakercelebration@gmail.com with your address for the family to later mail you an invitation to Richard's celebration.
