Richard Anthony Lauriello

Richard "Dick" Lauriello, 90, died Feb. 16, peacefully at home. Born in Philadelphia on June 14, 1930, he was the son of Anthony and Anna (DiLullo) Lauriello. He was the husband of Anne with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage on Jan. 24.
Richard attended St. Rita's Parochial School and LaSalle College High School and LaSalle College in Philadelphia. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 and served during the Korean War.
After working with his father as a tile setter and helping in the family's hardware store at 17th and Ritner streets, Richard began a career in sales, eventually in the manufactured housing business. He advanced to sales manager, then to plant manager, then to vice president. He served as extraordinary minister and adult server for funeral Masses at St. John Neumann Church where he was a member for 43 years. He attained certification as a catechist for the Diocese of Harrisburg and was RCIA session leader for 24 years. He also delivered communion to Regional Hospital patients and cooked community meals at St. Mary's Church.
Whenever asked how he was, the answer was always the same "Life is good." He was a gourmet cook, avid reader and history buff. He was a true patriot who honored God, country and the Constitution. He often reminisced about his colorful life growing up in his South Philadelphia neighborhood. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, deep love of family and abiding integrity in all things.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife and daughters, Maria Elena Donahue and Donna (Lon) Walker, both of Lancaster, PA, sons, Richard A. Lauriello, Jr. of Pompano Beach FL, Steven (Kym) of Harleysville, PA, Mark (Sharon) of Columbia, PA, Robert (Christine) of Dillsburg, PA, his brother, Raymond (Chris) of Cape May Courthouse, NJ, and grandchildren; Danielle (Andrew) Komito, Carly Lauriello, Richard Walker, Samantha Jo Lauriello, Julia Donahue, Katherine and Timothy Lauriello. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Mary Greider.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., on Saturday, Feb. 20, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. There's limited attendance available at the church. Masks and social distancing requested. The Mass will be live streamed (sjnlancaster.org) and we encourage this, especially for those who must travel. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, because of Richard's belief in Catholic education, to St. John Neumann Catholic School, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
