Richard Anthony Gobbo, Jr.

Richard A. "Richie" Gobbo, Jr., 52, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 4, 2020.
Born March 23, 1968 in Levittown, PA, Richard was the son of Richard Sr. and Donna (Lipinski) Gobbo. Richard was a proud 1986 graduate of Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit, PA where he played baseball and basketball. Richard was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Above all and most notably, Richard cherished his family and enjoyed creating memories with them.
In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by two daughters: Hannah Gobbo-Surfus wife of Matt, and Sophie Gobbo; a sister: Tracy Heckman wife of Todd; two nephews: Kyle Heckman and Michael Heckman; and a niece: Alison Heckman. He was preceded in death by his brother: Brian Gobbo.
A memorial service for Richard will be conducted privately. Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's honor can be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
