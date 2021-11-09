Richard Allen Shoemaker (Rich), 81, of Lancaster, PA, was called home by the Lord, November 6, 2021. Born in Kittanning, PA, November 6, 1940, to the late Richard L. and Edith M. Shoemaker, Rich graduated from Leechburg High School (’59) and Edinboro State College (’63) with a B.S. degree in secondary education, teaching 6-7-8-grade math and science at West Leechburg, PA.
Following his marriage to Violet Lye (’65), Rich worked at Alcoa Research Laboratory, New Kensington, PA, while attending the University of Pittsburgh, earning a B.S. in Chemistry. In 1969, he came to Lancaster, PA, with Armstrong World Industries (formerly Armstrong Cork) as a Product Development Chemist. During the last ten years of his career he set up a state-of-the-art laboratory for quantitative and qualitative determination of product emissions, retiring in 1999 as Senior Research Scientist. Rich was a lifetime member of Delaware Valley Chromatography Forum and a member of ASTM E-19 Committee on Indoor Air Quality.
Rich coached 5th and 6th grade basketball under sponsorship of the Rohrerstown Exchange Club. He was a founding member of both Wayside Presbyterian Church and Community Fellowship Church in East Hempfield, serving as a deacon and head usher.
He and his wife loved camping and traveling in their 5th wheel trailer, especially spending many 6-month winters in Fort Myers, FL. Much time was spent puttering in his workshop and taking meticulous care of his lawn and landscaping.
Rich is survived by his devoted wife, Vi; sister Carol Weimer (Benny who passed 10/28/21); sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet and Larry Means; nieces and nephews: Christie Benton (Eric); Tammy (Steiner) Byrne (Tom); Kevin Means (Greta Marie); great nephews: Chase Steiner, Zachary Steiner, Luke Means, Joseph Means.
Funeral services will be held at the Eagle Commons Chapel at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Friends may view in the chapel beginning at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations would be welcomed by Mennonite Home Communities, Benevolent Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA.