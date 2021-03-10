Richard Allen Kuhn, 64, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home. He was born in York, PA to Merle and Jacqueline (Stevenson) Kuhn.
Richard was a 1975 graduate of Cocalico Senior High School. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1977 and served for 12 years. Richard enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, NASCAR, and playing cards. Richard was a loving father and grandfather to his 3 children and 5 grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Orrin R. Kuhn and his wife, Elisabeth of Elizabeth City, NC, Megan R. McCormick and her husband, Eric of Manheim, PA, and Sean A. R. Kuhn of Lebanon, PA; 5 granddaughters, Lillyan, Samantha, Riley, Gabrielle, and Adelyn; his mother, Jacqueline; 2 siblings, Cynthia Martzall-Smith and her husband, Wayne of Mountville, and David Kuhn and his wife, Kathryn of Lancaster. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Merle R. Kuhn, and a granddaughter, Caylie E. Kuhn.
Visitation will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021. A private burial will take place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel2Towers, at www.tunnel2towers.org.
