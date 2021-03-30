Richard Allan Miles, 70, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 25, 2021 in his home. Born March 8, 1951 in Lancaster, Richard was the son of the late Harold M. and Marie E. (Cox) Miles.
A longtime employee of PPL Electric, Richard dedicated over 30 years of service as a lineman to the company. He retired in 2013.
In his spare time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and collecting coins. He was fond of classic cars, always willing to give a helping hand, and an avid Notre Dame Football fan. His family will forever treasure his presence and sense of humor.
He is survived by a son: Michael (Allyssa) Miles; a daughter: Nicole (William III) Keays; two brothers: Kenneth (Judy) Miles and Frank (Deb) Miles; three half-sisters: Sandy Sydnor, Joy Walton, and Marie Yunginger; a sister in-law: Shirley Miles; and six cherished grandchildren: Harper, Kaleah, Ainsley, Asher, Stella, and Ruby with another on the way.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a wife: Terrie Miles; a son: Allan Miles; and a brother: Harold A. "Joe" Miles.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and at the convenience of Richard's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's honor can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Ste, 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com7147-687-7644