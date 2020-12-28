In the comfort of his home and surrounded by family, Richard Adams passed away December 26th, 2020.
While he enjoyed his engineering career at CNH, his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to fish. He also enjoyed creative projects in his garage.
At St Paul's, he created Tex, Curley, and Bartholomew to share his love of Jesus with others. He kept us on our toes. One never knew what he was going to do. He is now living his favorite song, "I Can Only Imagine."
To honor his memory, you may donate to St Paul's United Methodist Church (PO Box 670, Terre Hill, PA 18581) or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
A family graveside service will be held in the Terre Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »