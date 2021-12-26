Richard A. Wise, 53, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob Wise and Thelma M. (Hollow) Wise.
Rick was a diehard sports fan, cheering for the Steelers, Phillies, and Notre Dame. He enjoyed watching MMA and boxing. Rick’s special love was spending time with family and making delicious BBQ.
He is survived by his children, Zachary Wise, husband of Calisha Sharee, of Mountville, Whitney Wise of Lancaster, Kolby Wise of Lancaster, Destiny Wise of Hershey, his lifelong friend Kim Dickinson of Hershey, his grandchildren, and many loved ones. He is also survived by his siblings, James Wise, Charles Wise, and Debra Millar.
Please omit flowers as there will not be a memorial service. A Celebration of Life will take place in February 2022.
