{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Richard A. Vera, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he had resided for the past five years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Grace Snyder Vera who preceded him in death in 1990.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Richard was employed in many capacities in the shoe manufacturing business and also worked for the former Hubley Manufacturing Company Lancaster, a producer of case iron toys, doorstops and bookends. In his earlier years, he was active in the Lancaster Jaycees. He was a music and movie buff with Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Merle Haggard and Harrison Ford his favorites.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}He is survived by his siblings, James Vera, Douglas Vera, Gail Gerberich and numerous nieces and nephews.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
