Richard A. Riker

Richard A. "Rick" Riker, 61, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Passaic, NJ, unexpectedly entered the presence of Jesus at home on Thursday evening, May 7, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Passaic, he was the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Donnelly Riker. He was the loving husband of Sandra A. Cole Riker for 19 years on October 13. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna A. Riker, in 1996.
Rick was an active and committed member of LCBC Manheim Campus where he was involved with the children's ministry, men's ministry, Celebrate Recovery, and online worship. He was also employed by LCBC in guest services. Most important to Rick was his love for Jesus, his wife, children, grandchildren, and his church family at LCBC.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Edwin A., husband of Stephanie Snyder Sanders, of Paradise and their children Liliahna, Seriahna, and Roseleahna; James A., husband of Nichole Woerner Sanders, of Lancaster, and their children James Maiya, Wyatte, and Zoey; Robert A., husband of Keshia Otto Sanders, of Manheim and their children Kalena and Vivvi,; and Jennifer A. Sanders of Lancaster. He was loved and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
The family will have a private service. A public gathering will be announced at a later date. Rick would desire that memorial contributions would be made to the children's ministry of LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
