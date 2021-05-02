Richard A. Reinhold

Richard Armistice Reinhold, Jr., 64, was called to heaven February 12, 2021. Formerly of Reinholds he was born April 14, 1956 and was predeceased by his parents Richard Sr. and Gladys Reinhold (Lorditch), formerly of Reinholds. He is survived by his longtime companion of 27 years Donnie DeIp, of West Reading and their 16-year-old Doberman Buzzy Diego.
Richard spent his life giving back to the community. He was a Reinholds Fire Company volunteer of 30 years including assistant Fire Chief, Denver Fire and Rescue 11 years and Denver Ambulance. He was also a member of Reinholds Lions Club, serving as Club President, Lions Club International Youth Exchange, Reinholds Car Show President and Denver Fair Parade Committee. He also volunteered and fundraised for numerous other local organizations.
He was owner of Reinholds Restorations, which he founded with his father and was in operation for over 40 years. Their Antique Auto Restorations won over 400 National Antique Automobile Club of America Awards. Their customers included celebrities from as far as Italy who shipped their automobiles over to be restored. Several of their restorations were also featured in Hollywood movie sets and films. The business closed in 2016 when he retired.
He was also employed for over 25 years by the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) and worked as an official with the Pro Flat Track series traveling across the USA, including working pro races at Daytona International Speedway.
Richard loved his cigars and always had one in hand. He lived a very full life, loved to laugh and traveled extensively across the globe. A private memorial is planned later this year where his ashes will be scattered to sea in Key West under the cobalt blue skies and electric sunsets he loved.
Donations in his name can be made to the Reinholds Fire Company and The Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
