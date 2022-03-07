Richard A. Pflumm, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on March 5, 2022 with his family by his side. "Dick" was born in White Plains, NY to the late Richard Pflumm and Matilda (Stadler) Pflumm. They resided in Byram, Connecticut.
Dick graduated from Greenwich High School, Greenwich, Connecticut where he met his future wife, Louise. After high school he attended the University of Connecticut for three years before being drafted into the Army. He had a passion for baseball and was a starting pitcher for his team while in high school, college and in the Army. Dick also enjoyed playing golf.
While on military leave from his base in Hawaii, Dick proposed to Louise Murphy. He earned an honorable discharge from the Army, and he and Louise were married on September 15, 1956. Lancaster, Pennsylvania became their new home where they started their family. He began a job as a plant manager at Jones and Laughlin Steel Company and attended classes in the evening at Franklin & Marshall College where he earned a business degree. When Jones and Laughlin closed, he bought part ownership of the former Moen and Patton Corporation in Lancaster. In 1975, Dick decided to venture on his own and started Lancaster Container Inc. in Washington Boro where he made steel containers for Armstrong Industries. Eventually he expanded the business, and it continues to thrive today.
After their third child was born, Louise was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. To everyone who knew Dick, he was the most loving and compassionate husband and caretaker to Louise. Throughout the progression of her disease, he never left her side. They continued to travel to various countries, enjoyed 54 winters in Key West, and summers making memories with friends and family at their pool on the farm. Their Fourth of July parties were memorable to all!
Dick is survived by his children David J. Pflumm, Millersville, Coreen M. Pflumm-Ovemyer (Gordon), Millersville, and grandchildren Abigail (Pflumm) Snavely (Nick), Conestoga, Keegan Pflumm (Rachel), Lancaster, Elizabeth (Pflumm) Groff (Randy), Mansfield, GA, Austin Overmyer (Martha), Posquosin VA, Chelsea Overmeyer, fianc Mark Whiteside, Philadelphia, Kara Ann (Overmyer) Hicklin (William), Lancaster, great grandchildren Henrik and Grant Snavely, Chase and Hazel June Groff, Claire, Connor, and Reagan Overmyer, and Murphy Mae Hicklin.
All are invited to Richard's Mass of Christian Burial on March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA. There will be a Mass but no viewing or greeting, at the family's request. Final farewell and commendation will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richard's memory to the MS Society or the Alzheimer's Society.
