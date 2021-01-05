Richard A. Pearsall, 93, of Stevens, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in West Babylon, NY to the late Tracy R. and Margaret (Tracey) Pearsall and was the husband of Florence (Caraher) Pearsall for 68 years.
Richard served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic at Roger Gerhart, Rohrer's Quarry and AG Kurtz. Most recently he retired after 17 years as a custodian at the Ephrata Rec Center.
Rich was a devoted husband and father with a kind and gentle nature. He will be remembered fondly for his attendance at the activities of his grandchildren be it in the audience, at the field, or edge of the wrestling mat.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Thomas, husband of JoAnne (Borman) Pearsall of Akron; a daughter, Kathleen Martin of Cornwall; six grandchildren, Kristen Martin, Grant Pearsall, Leanne Hoffman, James Martin, Phillip Pearsall, Bryan Pearsall; six great-grandchildren with the seventh on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
A graveside service will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 pm.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 South Academy Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »