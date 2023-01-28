On Wednesday, January 25, Richard A. Nelson, beloved husband, passed away. He was eighty-eight. Born to Anna and Edward Nelson, Richard graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Richard was a successful corporate controller with Kraft Foods for 35 years.
Richard was passionate about faith, family, and friends. He had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed sharing jokes. He was a very positive person and always saw the good in people.
He was raised in Minnesota, then moved to New Jersey in 1970 and Brethren Village in Pennsylvania in 2019. He loved classical music, crossword puzzles, reading, skiing, playing tennis, golf, and Five Crowns. He enjoyed traveling, and a favorite trip destination was Vienna with his wife Joyce. He enjoyed following Minnesota football, both the University of Minnesota Gophers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Richard is survived by his wife Joyce, and children Jill Nelson (Kevin Cutler), Barbara Nelson Cullen (Mike Frick), step children: Jim Alexander, Scott Alexander, and Beth Alexander Diehm (Glen Diehm), 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife Sandie, sister Shirley, and niece Cathy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 28 at 2:00 PM at the Brethren Village Chapel, Lititz, PA. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com
