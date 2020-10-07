Richard A. Moore, 93, of Atglen, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Griest Moore who died in 2004. Born in North Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Margaret McQueen Moore.
Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was employed for many years by the Budd Company and the Morgan Truck Company.
He is survived by two daughters: Patricia L. Weber of Gap, PA, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two siblings: Margaret Fitzpatrick of Charleroi, PA and Daniel Moore of Michigan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, Christiana, PA. Viewing and visitation at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM.
In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the service.
