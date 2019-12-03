Richard A. Mohr, 75, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Alan and Virginia (Borghard) Mohr.
Richard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the United Steel Workers Union as a Union Representative.
Richard is survived by three children, Timothy Mohr of Columbia, Jeremy Mohr of Mount Joy, and Angelica Mohr of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Douglas Mohr, husband of Nancy of Delaware, Christopher Mohr, husband of Diane of Long Island, and Thomas Mohr, husband of Alrene of Long Island; a sister, Karen Horn, wife of Peter of Long Island; and his ex-wife, Janet Mohr of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752, 125 Longenecker Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Susquehanna Beneficial and Social Association, 22 W Market St., Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfunerlahome.com
