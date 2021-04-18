Richard A. "Mitch" Mitchell, 83 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Calvary Homes. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Ervin and Anna (Andrews) Mitchell. He was the loving husband of Judith R. (Aument) Mitchell. Dick and Judy observed their 61st wedding anniversary this past Valentine's Day.
In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by son, Tim Mitchell, and Jennifer Buttriss; brothers Robert E. and Ray N. Mitchell; four nieces and one nephew.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Dick enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corps for 6 years. He worked the next 25 years as a Lancaster City Police Officer. Dick spent many hours "walking the beat" in downtown Lancaster.
One of Mitch's favorite pastimes was spending time at the family beach house in Chincoteague, VA, fishing, crabbing and boating. He also spent many a Saturday with Judy watching Tim play football, cheering for him and East Carolina University Pirates. He also enjoyed refinishing furniture, attending auctions and volunteering his time at the Greek church, cooking food for fundraisers to benefit The Association for the Blind. But most of all, he just enjoyed time well spent with family. Dick and Judy attended the Washington Boro Church of God.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment to immediately follow in Greenwood Cemetery will full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.
