Richard A. Marshall, 89, of Brecknock Township, passed away July 15, 2022 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient. Born in Chester, PA, he was a son of the late William Hueber and Ruth H. (Stockton) Marshall. He was the husband of Harriet M. (Gilbert) Marshall. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 20th.
A graduate of Upper Chichester High School, a 1954 graduate of the U.S. Armed Forces Institute, the PA State Fire Academy, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Boothwyn Fire Company, was board member of the Berks Electrical Assn, enjoyed panning for gold in Alaska, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having an innate ability to fix anything, Richard enjoyed helping co-workers, family and friends solve problems. He was always the neighborhood handyman.
He started his career as an electrician, working 14 years, with William Pancoast, Sr., West Chester, then as an Electrical Supervisor for National Rolling Mills, Malvern, PA, a Maintenance Supervisor at Graco Metal Products, Elverson, an Industrial Engineer for Morgan Corp., Morgantown, and spent his last 14 years as an Electrical Inspector with Commonwealth Electrical until retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons Richard A. husband of Michelle Marshall, Overland Park, KS, Wade S. husband of Susan Marshall, Blandon, PA, Brian L. husband of Susan Marshall, Sinking Spring, PA, Eric J. husband of Joyce Marshall, Reinholds, PA, his sisters Margaret Matteo, Ridley Park, PA, Nancy Stillwell, KY, his cousin George Thomas, Smoketown, PA, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Richard was predeceased by a brother Hueber, sisters Audrey and Barbara, and a grandson Robert.
Visitation from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 10:00 AM followed by his funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., will officiate. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Richard by contributing to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.klkeefuneralhome.com