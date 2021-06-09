Richard A. Harvin, 70, of Lancaster, passed away in an unfortunate accident on May 25, 2021, in Manning, SC. Born in Manning, SC he was the son of the late William Nowlin and Lula Mae Harvin. He was the loving fiancé of Marva Vaughn.
Rich was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be remembered as a beloved bartender for over 40 years. Rich was dedicated to his family. His family will miss his love of barbecuing, having cookouts and creating his own BBQ sauce.
He will be sorely missed by his fiancé Marva, children: Allen Harvin, husband of Amy, Brian Harvin, husband of Latasha, both of Lancaster, Nicole Shivers of Baltimore, and Cicely Fry, grandchildren: Antwan Harvin, Janae Gant, Dhariyon Harvin, Zy Harvin, Zavion Harvin, Tyrone Thomas, Quintasia Carter, Andrella Carter, and Taylor Albright, five great-grandchildren, and siblings: Tyron Harvin, Leevan Harvin, Diane Thomas (Larry), Tracy Turner, Loubertha Stuckey, Valnetter Cameron, Barbara Gean Nowlin, William Nowlin, Jr., Michael Nowlin, and Jerome Nowlin (Mary). He was preceded in passing by his parents and siblings: Beulah Harvin, Edna L. McKnight, and Perry Nowlin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 12 PM at the Church of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, 537 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 11 AM - 12 PM. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
