Richard A. Grube, 63, of Reamstown, passed away Mon., June 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Georgine (Kain) Grube and the late Elmer D. Grube. He was the loving husband of 37 years to Sandra R. (Zook) Grube.
Rich grew up in Lititz, a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1976. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to ‘79. Rich worked for High Concrete for 37 years and part time for Springside Golf Course for over 20 years. He was always reliable and enjoyed odd jobs at Sauder Tire Service, U.S. Recycled Wood Products, and Lanco Tree Service. Rich was a devoted member of the Washington Avenue Bible Church in Ephrata where he had been an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, former youth leader, volunteered his time at vacation bible school, and cared for the building and grounds. Rich was friendly and accepting; always cultivating relationships.
He was an old truck enthusiast with a shed full of parts to prove it. He also enjoyed old barns and recently took a covered bridge tour with his wife Sandy. Rich loved paying family games of Dice, Farkle, or Dutch Blitz and assembling puzzles with his mom. Most of all, he loved his role as ‘Pap' and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Rich is survived by two children, Amanda R. Gensemer (Brad) of Phoenixville and Alan R. Grube of Reamstown; two grandchildren, Sadie & Scott Gensemer; and four brothers, Kenneth Grube (Deborah), David Grube (Diane), Daniel Grube (Cindy) & Charles Grube. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan.
Viewings will be held Fri., June 5th from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567 and Sat. June 6th from 10–10:30 AM at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, Pa 17522 where military honors and service will begin at 10:30AM.
Memorial contributions: Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. www.goodfuneral.com
