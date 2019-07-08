Richard A. Fogelsanger, Jr., 72 of Elizabethtown, PA, died at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA on July 5, 2019. He was the husband of Emma J. (Harmon) Fogelsanger with whom he observed their 51st wedding anniversary on October 7, 2018.
Born April 1, 1947 in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Betty (Poff) and Richard A. Fogelsanger, Sr.
Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served on a Swift Boat.
He was employed as a truck driver for over fifty years and retired from Area Trucking. He was a 1965 graduate of Eastern York High School and held memberships in the Lowther Manor Lodge #781 F.&A.M. of Marysville, the A.A.S.R. Northern Mason Jurisdiction where he was a 32nd degree mason and the Elizabethtown American Legion Post #329. Richard was an avid hunter and was a member of the Conewago Rod and Gun Club in Elizabethtown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Shellie L. Fogelsanger of Bainbridge, PA and Barb A. Fogelsanger of Elizabethtown, PA; eight grandchildren, Chad R.R. Rapp, Shane Rapp, Catlin Carter, Izzy Chitty, Marissa Chitty, Becky Carter, Shawn Carter, Jr. and Jessie Zimmerman; a great-granddaughter, Peyton DeArmitt and two sisters, Carole Olewiler and Kay Potts, both of Hellam, PA.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com