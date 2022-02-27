Richard A. Fleckenstein, a lifelong resident of Lititz, PA, died peacefully on February 23, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community.
Richard was the son of the late August C. and Kathryn (Resch) Fleckenstein and the brother of the late August C. Fleckenstein, Jr. He would have celebrated his 94th birthday on March 23, 2022.
A 1945 graduate of Lititz High School, Richard attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a studio potter, ceramic designer, and craftsman who taught at the YWCA in Lancaster, the rec centers in Lititz and Ephrata, and the Art Association of Lancaster.
In May of 1958, Richard began the Gift Shop at the Ephrata Cloister where he worked until his retirement in 1988.
Richard was a devout member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, serving in many capacities throughout his lifetime.
Richard was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Daley Council #4191, a member of the American Legion Post 429 of Ephrata, and a member of the VFW #3376, having served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950-1952.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. James Catholic Church at 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends will be received at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home at 127 S Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, February 28 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ephrata Cloister Association at ephratacloister.org or 632 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522; or to St. James Catholic Church at 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543.
