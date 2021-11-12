Richard A. Ferris, 81, of Lititz, PA went to be with his Lord and Savior, November 9, 2021. Dick was born in Costa Rica, Central America to missionary parents George I. and Betty (Luce) Ferris. Dick was the loving husband to Carol (Musser) Ferris for 22 years after Judith Ann (Kaiser) Ferris went to glory in November 1997 after 35 years of marriage.
Dick was the father of one son, Richard H. (wife Fredda) and grandfather of: Michaela Ann (Ferris) Lindemuth (husband Grant), Abigail and Keturah. Dick is also survived by one brother, George I. Ferris, Jr. of Medford, NJ and predeceased by another brother, James Ferris, formerly of Seattle, WA.
Dick was co-founder and then owner of R.A. Ferris & Co., Inc., a funeral director’s cremation service in West Chester, PA. Dick earned his funeral license from Eckels College of Mortuary Science and worked for many funeral homes in Delaware County before establishing the crematory in 1974. The company continues to serve the funeral industry today. Dick and Carol attended Grace Chapel of Havertown and most recently worshiped at Calvary Church of Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to Global Ministries Fund of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A memorial service is planned for Friday, November 19 in the Calvary Church chapel. Family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM, the service will be at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow.