Richard A. "Dick" Snader

Richard A. Snader, 93, punched out on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Quarryville Presbyterian Home. Born in Bareville in 1930, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Anna K. Snader. He was the husband of the late Janet L. Barr Denlinger Snader who died in 1997. Dick was a graduate of New Holland High School Class of 1948. He worked as a postal clerk in the New Holland Post Office.
His hobbies included golf, bowling, ping pong, pinochle and gardening. He was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by step-children, Robert married to Joan Denlinger, Mt. Juliet, TN, Joan married to the late Ernie Simpson, Clearbrook, VA, Ann Denlinger, Lancaster; six step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings Edna Evans, Anna Harsh, Florence Kurtz, Mary Miller, Harry Snader, Roland Snader; step-daughter, Kathy Denlinger Stauffer.
He was a member of Pequea Presbyterian Church, having served as a Trustee for many years. He was also a life member of Charles E. Ludwig VFW Post 7362 of New Holland. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 with service in Korea and Guam.
Graveside services: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1 PM at Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap, PA 17527. Furman's-Leola
