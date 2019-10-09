Richard A. Bleacher, 78, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Quarryville, PA he was raised and loved on the Zander Family Farm. He was the son of the late Catherine (Redman) Bleacher.
Richard worked at Lancaster Malleable, Federal Mogul and most recently John Herr's Village Market in Millersville. He enjoyed dancing and spending time at Riverside, Amvets Post 19 and the 8th Ward Club. He was a talented artist and loved to sit on the front porch. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandkids.
Richard is survived by his children: Thomas, Graver, Jr. (Delvies) of Lancaster and Dusty Graver (Tiera) of Lancaster; his 2 grandchildren: Gabrielle and Brayden Graver and his brother John "Jack" Bleacher (Jo) of Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr., Ste. 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
A Graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 1PM on Friday, October 11, 2019. To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com