Ricardo Reyes

Ricardo "Ricky" Reyes, 35, of Mount Joy died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022 following a motorcycle accident. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Iris Gomez Lopez of Lancaster and the late Salvador Reyes.
Ricky graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster with a AS in collision repair. He worked as a Condition Report Writer at the Manheim Auto Auction. Ricky proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Iraq War as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His interests included cars and bicycling.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a nephew, Nathan Trowell Lopez of York and his cat, Chloe. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margarita Lopez Holmes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ricky's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ricky's memory to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com