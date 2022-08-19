Rhonda Renae Mast was born on November 11, 1976, in Weatherford, OK, daughter of Perry Jay and Margie Billington Mast. She passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 45 years, 9 months and 7 days. Rhonda was raised north of Weatherford, OK. She attended Jefferson Christian School and graduated from Pilgrim High School, Hutchinson, KS in 1995. She was a dedicated Christian and a member of Zion Mennonite Church, Thomas, OK.
Rhonda volunteered at Faith Mission Home and helped care for handicapped children. Later she taught school in PA and impacted many lives also caring for the elderly. Rhonda enjoyed being with family and friends. She especially enjoyed singing and listening to music.
Surviving are her parents Perry Jay and Mary Mast of Weatherford, OK, 2 brothers: Keith husband of Linda Mast of Honey Brook, PA, Nathan husband of Hanna Mast of Weatherford, OK, 5 nieces: Melody wife of Joshua Martin, Melissa wife of Jonathan King, Marietta, Marjorie & Makayla Mast, nephew Donovan Mast, great-niece Kezia Martin and a great-nephew Hudson King. She was preceded in death by her mother Margie Mast; 3 siblings: Lareeta Kay Mast, Martha Elaine Lee late wife of Taylor Lee of MI, Timothy Peter Mast.
Special thanks to Bonnie Wingard, Marian Yoder and the many family and friends that provided care for her in the last months.
Funeral service will take place from the Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon, on Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 a.m., with Pastors Timothy Beiler, Jason Smoker and Floyd King officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A second service will take place in Thomas, OK with interment at Zion Amish Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »