Rhonda Grier Johnson, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 20, 2020.
Rhonda was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1940 - the youngest child of Scottish immigrants Sam and Helen Bell. She grew up in Brooklyn, and met her future husband Carl there in 1957, at a Billy Graham Crusade. They were married at the age of 19 and when children came along, she dedicated her life to raising them. After her husband retired 23 years ago, they relocated to Kirkwood, PA. She enjoyed music, and sang in church choirs for most of her life.
Rhonda was an active member of several churches in her adult life as the family moved with her husband's career, including the Perry Hall United Methodist Church in Maryland, the New Providence Presbyterian Church in New Jersey, and finally St. Paul's Church in Quarryville, PA. When her children reached their teenage years, she became involved in the international Bible Study Fellowship program (https://www.bsfinternational.org/) - initially as a student, then as a discussion leader, and then for many years as a teaching leader, teaching women about the Bible, mentoring them in their Christian walk, and praying with and for them. After retiring from this work, she went on to teach Sunday School at St. Paul's Church.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Carl, 3 children, Cliff husband of Megan Johnson, Cathy wife of Charles Brown, and Ellen Onorato-Stump; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
While we, her family, grieve our loss, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is safe in the hands of her Savior, and that we will see her again one day.
A service for family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rhonda's name to SmileTrain.org, or St. Paul's Church, 1 West 4th St., Quarryville, PA 17566.
