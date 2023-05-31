Rhoda Shenk Breneman, 79, Mountville, graduated to Glory and went to be with her Loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
She was the daughter of her late parents Martin Witmer Breneman and Naomi E. Shenk Breneman of Manor Township.
Rhoda is survived by her siblings David S. Breneman (Y’ên B.), Rachel S. Breneman, and Roseanne B. Stewart (Kevin M.). She is also survived by nieces and nephews (spouse; children): Phebe Whetzel (Kevin; Aaron, Madelyn, Benjamin, Caleb), Samuel Breneman, Mark Breneman (Laura; Guy, Ivy), Kyle Breneman (Danielle; Tristan, Cara), Duane (Stephanie; Addison, Drew), A. B. Stewart, Henry Stewart (Rebecca).
She was preceded in death by her brother Jerry S. Breneman (Miriam M. surviving).
Rhoda attended The Lord's House of Prayer, Lancaster, where she served as Home Group Leader and on the Altar Ministry, and where she loved encouraging and singing to people and sharing the Word with them. She testifies that she has had near-death experiences, but her Lord Jesus brought her through them all.
She is a 1972 graduate of the former Willow Street Vocational-Technical School through its practical nursing program and was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years, including at Conestoga View, Mennonite Home, Village Vista, and St. Anne's.
Rhoda loved camping and traveling (especially to other countries on short-term medical teams), crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking, taking pictures, years singing with a chorus, teaching, and sharing God's Word.
There will be a private burial at Blue Rock Mennonite Church, Millersville. A memorial service in celebration of Rhoda's life will be at 2:30 p.m., with the family greeting guests to a visitation at 1 p.m. until the time of service, on June 3, 2023, at The Lord's House of Prayer, 133 East Vine Street, Lancaster, to which contributions may be made in Rhoda's memory. Guests should not park in violation of signage.
