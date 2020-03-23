Rhoda S. Miller, 99, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Clara B. (Lehman) Kaylor. Rhoda was the wife of the late Sherman Miller who passed away in 2009.
Rhoda retired from Hamilton Watch Company. She was a member of Millersville Community Church.
Rhoda is survived by a son, Samuel White, husband of Karen of Lancaster. Also surviving are three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" White, and seven brothers.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing Rhoda's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millersville Community Church, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millerville, PA 17551 or to Masonic Village Benevolent Fund, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
