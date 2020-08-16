A memorial service honoring Rhoda's life will be held at Millersville Community Church, 163 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 10:30 AM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols, please arrive early and all attendees will be required wear a mask. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millersville Community Church, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551 or to Masonic Village Benevolent Fund, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Rhoda S. Miller
