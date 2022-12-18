Rhoda N. Beiler, age 89, formerly of Gordonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late D. George Beiler who passed away on September 25, 2020. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. & Sarah B. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, where in the past she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the sewing circle and President of the Time Out Program. In the past Rhoda had worked in the deli department at the former Ferguson & Hassler Grocery Store of Quarryville. She was a chairperson of the Lancaster County Fresh Air Fund and volunteered on the Solanco Fair Kitchen Committee. She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, was known for her gift of hospitality, and most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are 5 children: Yvonne wife of John Harvey Groff of Lancaster, Karen Beiler of Lancaster, Daniel husband of Priscilla Dienner Beiler of Lock Haven, Rosalyn wife of John Dienner of Bird In Hand, Derrell husband of Ginger Messner Beiler of Terre Hill, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Wesley, Mark, Naaman, John Stoltzfus, Marian Yoder and Ann Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will be held at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Tuesday, December 20th at 10 a.m. Viewing will be held at the church on Monday, December 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Those who desire may make contributions in Rhoda's memory to "The Kingsman Fund" at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for the excellent care they provided for their mother. shiveryfuneralhome.com
