Rhoda Mae Wagner, 94, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in the Keath House, Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Norman and Lura (Hershey) Fetter. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene R. Wagner, Sr. who passed away on April 24, 2005.
Rhoda was an inspector for the former RCA, Lancaster.
Surviving are five children; Raymonda J. Clymer, Wrightsville, Eugene R. Wagner Jr., Tampa, FL, Rodney L. Wagner, Manheim, James W. husband of Sharon Wagner, San Leon, TX, Cheryl wife of Lou Woodward, Largo, FL, ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sibilings, Helen Miller and Glenn Fetter.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Rhoda's memory to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
