Rhoda Mae (Boll) Sensenig, 96, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away at the Mennonite Fellowship Home in Hagerstown on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1925, to the late Noah S. and Viola (Benner) Boll. On Dec. 30, 1953, she married Robert L. Sensenig, Sr., who survives. She was a member of the Miners Village Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five sons and four daughters: Robert Jr. (Alta) of Myerstown, Randal (Irene) of Lebanon, Rodney (June) of Liberty, Roland (LeAnn) of Union Bridge, MD, Ronald (Rosalie) of Ripley, NY, Suellan (Dale) Ruppert of North East, Lorene (Lloyd) Martin of Columbiana, OH, Brenda (Durrell) Ruth of Lewisburg, and Dawn (Daniel) Rudolph of Myerstown; 63 grandchildren; 174 great grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 15 step-great grandchildren; brothers Roy (Lois) of Manheim, Homer (Shirley) of Lebanon, Elvin (Clarene) of Elizabethtown, and Lester (Dorothy) of Lititz; sisters Ruth Weaver of Ephrata, Irene Haller of Lititz, and Esther (Stanley) Wine of Lebanon; sister-in-law Esther (Horning) Boll; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Myron Martin; grandchildren LaRay Sensenig and Laura Sensenig; great grandchildren Jadin Horst, Adrian Beiler, Darren Sensenig, and Seth Rudolph; sister Anna Mary & Melvin Kreider; brothers Sanford & Helen Boll, Joseph & Evelyn Boll, Luke & Sara Ann Boll, Titus & Lois Boll; brothers-in-law Victor Weaver and Richard Haller; and sister-in-law Arlene Boll.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m, and the funeral will be on Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., all at Miners Village Mennonite Church, 108 Rexmont Rd., Cornwall, PA 17016, with Miners Village ministry in charge of services. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Browse »