Rhoda M. Schademan, 90, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the beloved widow of Alfred R. Schademan. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Harvey and Madelyn (Moser) Berkenheiser. She met the love of her life, Alfred, as a teenager, and the two were married for just shy of 60 years before Alfred's passing in 2011. Rhoda taught piano for 53 years and touched many hearts and minds with her lessons until she retired in 2011. She was an active member and former choir director at Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. Affectionately known as "Nan" by all who met her, she was generous with her time, her laugh, and her excellent cooking. Rhoda fiercely loved many things -- ice cream, baking, music, Jeopardy, reading, games, "the cabin" in Potter County, and her faith -- but there was nothing she loved more than her family. She was endlessly proud of every family member and never hesitated to let them know just how much joy they brought to her. Her warmth, love, and encouragement will be deeply missed.
Surviving are three sons, George A. husband of Andrea Schademan, Brunswick, ME, Harvey T. husband of Stephanie Schademan, Marietta, Alfred R. Jr. husband of Jeanne Schademan, Chico, CA; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Ann Schademan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Contributions in Rhoda's memory may be sent to: Music for Everyone, 42 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
