Rhoda M. Harnish, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Landis Homes. She was born in her home in West Hempfield Township and lived there her entire life. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Bertha Stoner Kreider Harnish.
Rhoda was a bookkeeper at Herr Fruit Farms and also worked at the former Arcade Market and was a 1942 graduate of the former East Hempfield High School. She was a member of Chestnut Hill Mennonite Church, Columbia and its sewing circle. Rhoda was also a member of the Mennonite Historical Society and her family did geneology.
Surviving are her cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother: John Norman Harnish and one sister: Kathryn Eleanor Harnish.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Landis Homes and Hospice and Community Care for the kindness and care shown to her.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangement by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
