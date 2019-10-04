Rhoda M. Gerlach, 93, of Lititz, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in West Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Jacob S. and Ada M. White Bender. Rhoda was the loving wife of Paul H. Gerlach who died in 2002. She was a faithful member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church where she was a member of the Sewing Circle. Rhoda was a proud graduate of Manor Township High School. A Homemaker, she also volunteered at Brethren Village and was known to be a hard worker. Rhoda enjoyed sewing and flower gardening.
Surviving are four children, Robert husband of Doris A. Pickell Gerlach, of Chugiak, AK, James husband of Dawn M. Bender Gerlach, of Lititz, Raymond husband of Lisa S. Barley Gerlach, of Neffsville, Doris wife of Patrick W. Wolpert, of Mesa, AZ, seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two brothers, and a nephew. Preceding her in death are two sisters and four brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhoda's funeral service at Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. Those desiring, may send contributions in Rhoda's name to the Clare House, 342-344 East Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.