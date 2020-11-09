Rhoda Lefever Feister, age 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alvin L. Feister who died in 2016. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Nora Reeser Lefever. She graduated from Paradise High School, Class of 1949. Rhoda was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. She previously worked in the Paradise Post Office as a mail carrier, drove school bus and worked in several nursing homes. She loved children and often mothered Fresh air children and foster children in her home. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Rhoades of Lancaster, and two siblings: Mary Jane Hershey of Lancaster and Clarence, husband of Cleta Robinson Lefever of Gap, and her adoring grand-dog, Graci.
Services will be at the convenience of the family with interment in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rhoda's memory to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com