Rhoda L. (Hess) Weaver, 93, of New Holland, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022 as a resident of Garden Spot Village. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Jacob G. and Katie (Charles) Hess. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Weaver, with whom she shared sixty-nine years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 15, 2018.
Rhoda was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, where she served as a greeter, youth group leader, Sunday schoolteacher and helped in the kitchen. John and Rhoda owned and operated the Back Porch Gift Shop for twenty years. She volunteered in the gift shop at Garden Spot Village, in the New Holland ReUzit Shop and Meals on Wheels. She was known for her love of family, fun, faith, hospitality and pie making.
Rhoda is survived by her children: Patti wife of Glen Hostetler of Mount Joy, Scott Weaver husband of Lynn Sommer of New Holland, Pamela Cosco wife of Dale Kaufman of Elizabethtown and Wendi wife of Keith Arnold of Mount Joy. Also surviving are six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: David Hess, Mary Weaver, Naomi Redcay, John H. Hess, Jacob Hess, Anna Lois Earhart and Orpha Weaver.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the caregivers at Garden Spot Village for their wonderful care.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. Interment will be held in the Garden Spot Village Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund at the address above or to a charity of your choice.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.