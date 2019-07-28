Rhoda Hollinger, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on July 26, 2019 at Brethren Village. She was born on March 13, 1924 in Belleville, PA to Jacob H. and Saloma (Peachey) Yoder. Rhoda was one of 12 children.
She was a Charter member of Farm Women #24 for 56 years. She was also a member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren, the Red Hat Society and the Brethren Village Mermaids.
Rhoda had a passion for cooking and looked forward to preparing a delicious prime rib dinner for her family every Christmas. When she wasn't cooking or baking her award-winning apple pie, she loved gardening, quilting, camping, traveling and volunteering.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S. Roy Hollinger, and son, Michael. She is survived by her daughters, yh Patt of Pittsboro, NC, and Wanda, wife of Patrick E. Parks, Jr. of Lancaster, PA and her favorite and only granddaughter, Chelsea Parks of Lancaster, PA.
A memorial service will be held at the Brethern Village Chapel, ?3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 ?on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. Family will greet friends ?from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Furman's – Leola