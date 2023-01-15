Rhoda H. Patterson, 85, of Lancaster, passed away January 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Mary (High) Herr. She was the devoted wife of Robert Patterson for over 66 years.
The family is welcoming guests on Monday, January 16th to a viewing from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, with her funeral service beginning at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
