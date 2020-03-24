Rhoda H. Lind, 100, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Landis Homes.
She was born in Lancaster to the late David M. and Lydia (Buckwalter) Hess and was the wife of the late Rev. Wilbert G. Lind. She was a member of Carpenter Community Church.
Prior to marriage, Rhoda served in Tanzania setting up a bookkeeping system (1947-1950). Rhoda taught bookkeeping and typing in Somalia with her husband (1953-1967) under Eastern Mennonite Missions. She and Wilbert returned to the States in 1967 where he pastored until 1991. Rhoda was a homemaker, speaker, and wonderful mother to their three children.
Rhoda is survived by two daughters, Miriam, wife of Alan Messersmith of Stuarts Draft, VA, Joyce Lind, wife of Mike Taylor of Portugal; five grandchildren, Susan Lind of Harrisburg, Bethany (Mark) Radcliffe of Lexington, KY, Andrew Messersmith of Philadelphia, Ashley (Sadrac) Brusma of Columbia, SC, Matthew (Grace) Messersmith of Lititz; and four great-grandchildren, Vincent and Jackson Lind, Marabelle Brusma and Charlotte Messersmith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lind and three siblings, David and John Hess and Ruth Shank.
Services will be determined at a later date. Interment will be private in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Rhoda's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543 or Eastern Mennonite Missions, 53 W. Brandt Blvd., Salunga, PA 17538.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
