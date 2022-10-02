Rhoda H. Hurley, 92, of Ronks, passed away at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the loving wife of the late Gordon F. Hurley, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2005. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Lettie (Kauffman) Herr.
Rhoda was a graduate of the Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, class of 1949. For many years she worked in farming, then went on to work for Hamilton Watch, a sewing factory, and most recently for Burger King.
Rhoda was a talented musician, playing piano, guitar, and accordion. She also had a passion for riding motorcycle. She rode until she was 75 and continued to ride as a passenger until she was 87. During her lifetime she always had a dog, and she enjoyed their companionship.
She is survived by her children, Linda Mosher, of Smoketown, Richard Hurley, husband of Jeannie, of Easton, PA, Brenda Jones, of Blacksburg, SC, Robert G. Hurley, husband of Peanut, of New Providence, John E. Hurley, husband of Donna, of Ronks, and Rebecca Nauman, companion of Doug Campbell, of Manheim. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, a sister-in-law, Kathy Gorman, nieces, nephews and her faithful Chihuahua, Chipper. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by grandsons, Justin and Devin Nauman, a son-in-law, J.P. Jones, sister, Leona Eastridge and many other family members and lifetime friends.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rhoda's memory to the SPCA Lancaster Center or the American Heart Association.
