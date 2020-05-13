Rhoda G. Mellinger, 101, of the Mennonite Home, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late John H. Mellinger for 47 years before he passed away in 2013. She was born in Carlisle, daughter of the late Jesse and Ella Steckley Lehman. Rhoda was a graduate of Messiah Academy in 1936. She was a very active member of Manor Church and served in mission work, including San Francisco, CA. She enjoyed bird watching, working with flowers, traveling, and was a member of the Park City Twalkers.
She is survived by her step-children: Barry E. (Jeraline) Mellinger, Lancaster; Curtis L. Mellinger, Mountville; and Diane F. (Jerry S.) Edwards, Mount Joy. Three grandchildren: Josh (Christel) Mellinger, Newbury Park, CA; Abby (Jason) Gryszkowiec, Lititz; and Kristy (Gene) Clark, Lancaster. Eight great-grandchildren. One brother: Roy (Lois) Lehman, Mechanicsburg. She was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Cross Roads Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
