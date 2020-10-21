Rhoda E. Stoltzfus, 4 year old daughter of Michael L. and Lydia Esh Stoltzfus, of 3170 Irishtown Road, Gordonville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: two sisters, Saranne and Ruthy Stoltzfus, at home; paternal grandparents, Gideon and Leah Stoltzfus, Gordonville; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Mary Esh, Delta; paternal great-grandparents, Sam and Katie Stoltzfus, Aaron and Mattie Lapp; maternal great-grandparents, Lydia Glick, Jacob and Katie King. She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfathers, Emanuel Esh and John Glick.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »