Rhoda B. Metzler, 103, formerly of Randolph and Dennis Port, MA and Englewood, FL, passed away at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Salisbury Township, PA, to the late Clayton and Ella (Buckwalter) Hershey. Rhoda shared 66 years of marriage with her husband A. Raymond Metzler before his death in 2002.
A wonderful homemaker for her family, Rhoda was the best cook, especially her lasagna, chicken corn chowder and delicious treats at Christmas. She loved to knit, having knitted over 400 caps for babies and cancer patients. Rhoda also enjoyed quilt knotting and sewing.
Rhoda volunteered at local church thrift shops in Yarmouth, MA and at Landis Homes, as well as for Meals on Wheels. She was a long-time member of Randolph (MA) Congregational Church and Calvary Church, Lancaster, PA.
Rhoda is survived by her daughter Nancy M., wife of Roger Gale, Woodstock, CT, her son Steven K. Metzler, husband of Patricia (McCarthy), Lawrence, KS, and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Rhoda was preceded in death by her son Eric C. Metzler in 2012 and her eight siblings, Clyde Hershey, Grace Hersey, Paul Hershey, Ruth Denlinger, Marian Witmer, Amy Groff, Elsie Hershey, and Clair Hershey.
A future memorial service for Rhoda will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a contribution in Rhoda's memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
