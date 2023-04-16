Rhoda A. Metzler

Rhoda A. (Nauman) Metzler, 99, of Willow Street, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lakeside of Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street. She was born on January 18, 1924 to the late Norman W. and Hettie Peters Nauman of Manheim. She is survived by her husband, Earl K. Metzler, with whom she celebrated 74 years of marriage this past October. Together they farmed their property on Temperance Hill in Penn Township for 25 years. In later years she worked part time for several auction companies. She was a member of Community Bible Church, Marietta, where she taught Sunday School, summer VBS, and helped develop the church library. In addition, she did many craft projects with the women's groups. In her spare time Rhoda enjoyed reading, sewing, needlework, and playing table games. She cherished times with her family and always had time for others.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Earl, are her three children: Arneda, wife of Iain Crichton of Lansdale, James, husband of Cathy Metzler of Waxhaw, NC; and Thomas, husband of Leanna Metzler of Yardley, seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregory Crichton, five brothers: Elam, Enos, Daniel, Benjamin, and Milton; and one sister, Elizabeth Herr.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakeside and Caring Hospice Services for their compassionate care, especially in Rhoda's final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rhoda's memorial service at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »